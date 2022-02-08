UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Russia's Key Security Concerns Ignored By US, NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Putin Says Russia's Key Security Concerns Ignored by US, NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia's key concerns regarding security guarantees were ignored by the US and NATO, the open door policy is a rather free interpretation of the principle of equal and indivisible security that is needed exclusively by the United States and individual NATO members, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At a press conference following the talks by French President Emmanuel Macron, he recalled that Russia's proposals on security guarantees contained three key points regarding prevention of further NATO expansion eastward, the alliance's refusal to deploy strike weapons systems near Russian borders and return of the bloc's military potential and infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed.

"It is precisely these central concerns of ours that, unfortunately, turned out to be ignored in the responses received on January 26 from the United States and NATO. Moreover, Western partners once again referred to the fact that each state has the right to freely choose ways to ensure its security and enter into any military alliances and blocs. We, in fact, have never argued with this. True, these unions and alliances themselves have no obligation to accept everyone who wants it. This is also an obvious thing," Putin said.

"This open door policy, we discussed this with many partners, and today with Mr.

President, the open door policy is quite free, and, in our opinion, is needed exclusively by the United States, and, perhaps, by individual NATO members, this interpretation of the fundamental principle of equal and indivisible security, enshrined in many pan-European documents," Putin added.

Putin recalled that this principle, "as is known, includes the obligation not to strengthen one's security at the expense of the security of other states."

There are still attempts to calm down Russia with the argument that NATO is a purely defensive alliance, but the citizens of many countries have seen from their own experience how true this is, Putin said.

"I would also like to note that they are still trying to reassure Russia with arguments that NATO is a peaceful and purely defensive organization, a purely defensive alliance. Citizens of many states have seen from their own experience how true this is," he said.

Putin cited Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan as examples.

Putin said that Russia was designated as an adversary in NATO's military strategy.

"Among other things, we cannot ignore this: in the 2019 NATO military strategy, Russia is directly named the main security threat and adversary. NATO designated us as an adversary," Putin said.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Russia Europe Iraq Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Libya January 2019 From

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

3 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

3 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

3 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

3 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

3 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>