MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Russia's key concerns regarding security guarantees were ignored by the US and NATO, the open door policy is a rather free interpretation of the principle of equal and indivisible security that is needed exclusively by the United States and individual NATO members, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

At a press conference following the talks by French President Emmanuel Macron, he recalled that Russia's proposals on security guarantees contained three key points regarding prevention of further NATO expansion eastward, the alliance's refusal to deploy strike weapons systems near Russian borders and return of the bloc's military potential and infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997, when the Russia-NATO Founding Act was signed.

"It is precisely these central concerns of ours that, unfortunately, turned out to be ignored in the responses received on January 26 from the United States and NATO. Moreover, Western partners once again referred to the fact that each state has the right to freely choose ways to ensure its security and enter into any military alliances and blocs. We, in fact, have never argued with this. True, these unions and alliances themselves have no obligation to accept everyone who wants it. This is also an obvious thing," Putin said.

"This open door policy, we discussed this with many partners, and today with Mr.

President, the open door policy is quite free, and, in our opinion, is needed exclusively by the United States, and, perhaps, by individual NATO members, this interpretation of the fundamental principle of equal and indivisible security, enshrined in many pan-European documents," Putin added.

Putin recalled that this principle, "as is known, includes the obligation not to strengthen one's security at the expense of the security of other states."

There are still attempts to calm down Russia with the argument that NATO is a purely defensive alliance, but the citizens of many countries have seen from their own experience how true this is, Putin said.

"I would also like to note that they are still trying to reassure Russia with arguments that NATO is a peaceful and purely defensive organization, a purely defensive alliance. Citizens of many states have seen from their own experience how true this is," he said.

Putin cited Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan as examples.

Putin said that Russia was designated as an adversary in NATO's military strategy.

"Among other things, we cannot ignore this: in the 2019 NATO military strategy, Russia is directly named the main security threat and adversary. NATO designated us as an adversary," Putin said.