(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Freedom is the basis of Russian policy and everyone, including Ukrainians, should enjoy this right, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Our policy is based on freedom. The freedom of choice for everyone to independently determine their own future and the future of their children.

And we consider it important that the right to choose could be enjoyed by all the people living on the territory of today's Ukraine. Anyone who wants it" Putin said.