ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The state finances of the Russian Federation today are generally balanced, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I would like to note that today our public finances are generally balanced," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Russia will continue to proceed from the current macroeconomic situation, and focus on the inflation target, Putin added.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.