UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Be Produced In China, India

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:08 PM

Putin Says Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 Will Be Produced in China, India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has reached agreement with India and China on producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V there, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian Direct Investment Fund has reached agreement with India and China on producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V there, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund has reached agreements with Brazilian and Indian partners on conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, it has also reached agreement with pharmaceutical companies in China and India to launch production of the vaccine in these countries not just to cover their needs but for third countries as well," Putin said at the BRICS summit.

Related Topics

India Russia China Vladimir Putin Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Committee constituted to commission Sewerage Treat ..

27 seconds ago

Second wave of COVID-19, more lethal as compared ..

29 seconds ago

German Chancellor Merkel Сalls for Removing Trade ..

31 seconds ago

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

26 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.