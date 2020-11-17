The Russian Direct Investment Fund has reached agreement with India and China on producing Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V there, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund has reached agreements with Brazilian and Indian partners on conducting clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, it has also reached agreement with pharmaceutical companies in China and India to launch production of the vaccine in these countries not just to cover their needs but for third countries as well," Putin said at the BRICS summit.