Russia will in the end have more than three times as many tanks as Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Russia will in the end have more than three times as many tanks as Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"The warmongers plan to send over 400 tanks to Ukraine. It's the same as for ammunition. Over the same period, we will produce new ones, and the existing ones are being modernized too, over 1,600.

And the total number of Russian tanks will be three times the number of (Ukrainian) tanks, even more than three times," Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian president also said that the only thing that was worrying to Moscow was that weapons supplies was an attempt to prolong the conflict.

"Russia's military-industrial complex is developing at a very rapid pace, one that many did not expect ... And over the same period of time, the Russian industry will produce three times as much ammunition, even more than three times," Putin said.