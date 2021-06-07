Putin Says Sanctions Against Minsk Not Productive During Conversation With Michel -Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the European Union's sanction policy against Minsk is not productive during his phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"In connection with the additional measures of sanctions pressure on Belarus taken by the European Union, Vladimir Putin emphasized the counter-productiveness of this approach, as well as any attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of this sovereign state in general," the Kremlin said in a statement.