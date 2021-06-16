UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Satisfied With Biden's Answer Over US President's 'Harsh Remarks'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:23 PM

Putin Says Satisfied With Biden's Answer Over US President's 'Harsh Remarks'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was happy with Joe Biden's explanation for a series of "harsh remarks" made by the US president

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was happy with Joe Biden's explanation for a series of "harsh remarks" made by the US president.

"We all know these remarks. After this, President Biden phoned me. We talked it over. I was satisfied with his explanation. He proposed to meet, it was at his initiative, and we met," President Putin said in a post-summit presser.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

25 minutes ago

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ..

2 hours ago

Putin on Russian Organizations Backed by US: We Sh ..

1 minute ago

Residents demand repair work at Adiala road

1 minute ago

Prime Minister, Sardar Attique discuss matters of ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.