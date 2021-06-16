Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was happy with Joe Biden's explanation for a series of "harsh remarks" made by the US president

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was happy with Joe Biden's explanation for a series of "harsh remarks" made by the US president.

"We all know these remarks. After this, President Biden phoned me. We talked it over. I was satisfied with his explanation. He proposed to meet, it was at his initiative, and we met," President Putin said in a post-summit presser.