Putin Says Satisfied With Biden's Answer Over US President's 'Harsh Remarks'
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:23 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was happy with Joe Biden's explanation for a series of "harsh remarks" made by the US president.
"We all know these remarks. After this, President Biden phoned me. We talked it over. I was satisfied with his explanation. He proposed to meet, it was at his initiative, and we met," President Putin said in a post-summit presser.