Putin Says SCO Increasing Its Role in Solving International Problems

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) today is the world's largest regional organization, it is increasing its role in solving international and regional problems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Indeed, the SCO today is the world's largest regional organization," he said at the SCO summit.

More than half of the world's population lives in its member countries, about a quarter of global GDP is created there, a powerful intellectual and technological potential and a significant part of the world's natural resources are located there, Putin stressed.

"At the same time, the SCO does not stand still and continues to progressively develop, increase its role in solving international and regional problems, in maintaining peace, security and stability throughout the vast Eurasian space," he said.