Putin Says Security Officials Need to Analyze Situation That Occurred Over Weekend

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked on Monday the heads of law enforcement agencies for their work over the past few days.

Putin is holding a working meeting with Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov, Russian National Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Federal Security Service Director Dmitry Kochnev and Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin.

"I have gathered you in order to thank you for the work done during these few days," Putin said, adding that the top security officials need to analyze the situation around the mutiny attempt on June 24, and discuss the current tasks.