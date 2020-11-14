UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Security Risks Increased Following US Withdrawal From INF Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The withdrawal of the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty has increased security risks on the global scale, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Risks and threats have increased significantly since the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty initiated by the US," Putin said at the East Asia Summit.

During his speech at the online conference, the Russian president also said that Moscow supports cooperation and calls for stability in the Asia-Pacific region, including in the military field.

"In an effort to stabilize the situation and prevent a new round of the arms race, we, as you know, have unilaterally declared a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific and other regions of the world, as long as our American partners refrain from such measures," Putin added.

