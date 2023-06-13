UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Sees No Need In Imposing Martial Law In Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) There is generally no need to impose martial law in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In general, there is no need to introduce some special regime, martial law across the country," Putin told military correspondents in Moscow.

By attacking Russia's border Belgorod Region, Ukraine is trying to divert Russian military's attention from other areas of its ongoing military operation, the president stated, adding that "we have to do everything we can to ensure security of our citizens."

