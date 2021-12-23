Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia security proposals

(@FahadShabbir)

President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals aimed at curbing NATO's eastward expansion was "positive"

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Washington's willingness to discuss Russia's security proposals aimed at curbing NATO's eastward expansion was "positive".

"We have so far seen a positive reaction. US partners told us that they are ready to begin this discussion, these talks, at the very start of next year," Putin told journalists at his annual end-of-year press conference.