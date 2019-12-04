UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Serbian Section Of TurkStream To Be Laid Within Next Few Weeks

Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Putin Says Serbian Section of TurkStream to Be Laid Within Next Few Weeks

The laying of the Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be completed in the next few weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The laying of the Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be completed in the next few weeks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Serbia has joined the construction of the gas transportation system, which is an onshore continuation of the TurkStream gas pipeline in southern Europe.

Pipe laying on Serbian territory will be completed in the coming weeks," Putin said at a news conference following talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Your Thoughts and Comments

