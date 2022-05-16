Putin Says Series of Joint CSTO Military Exercises Planned for Autumn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) A whole series of joint military exercises of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is planned for this autumn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"A whole series of joint exercises of our organization is planned for this autumn in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

I am sure that these events will serve to increase combat readiness and the level of coordination of the military structures of our states and the overall peacekeeping potential of the CSTO," Putin said at the CSTO anniversary summit in Moscow.