Putin Says Serious Threat Exists World Can Have No Arms Control treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there was a full-blown threat that the world could be left without the New START, which would be very sad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday there was a full-blown threat that the world could be left without the New START, which would be very sad.

"So we have a full threat to be left and to leave the world without this treaty?" the president said at a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

"Or any treaty that would ensure some sort of joint approach to supporting strategic stability. The rest has been either destroyed or suggested for cuts by Americans," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Putin remarked that it would be "extremely sad" if the New START was not extended or not replaced by any other treaty.