Putin Says Settlement Of Conflicts Like Karabakh Of Particular Importance For Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

Putin Says Settlement of Conflicts Like Karabakh of Particular Importance for Russia

Conflicts like the one in Nagorno-Karabakh and their settlement are of particular importance for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Conflicts like the one in Nagorno-Karabakh and their settlement are of particular importance for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"For us, for Russia, conflicts of this kind and their settlement are of particular value and special significance, play a special role," Putin said at a meeting on the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.

More Stories From World

