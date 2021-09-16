UrduPoint.com

Putin Says 'several Dozen' People In His Circle Have Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 02:19 PM

Putin says 'several dozen' people in his circle have coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this week

Moscow, Sept 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that dozens of people in his entourage tested positive for the coronavirus before he went into self-isolation earlier this week.

The Russian leader, who announced in March he had been vaccinated, started self-isolating on Tuesday after being identified as a coronavirus contact.

"You know that unfortunately I had to cancel my visit to Dushanbe at the last moment," Putin said during remarks to a meeting of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), hosted in the capital of Tajikistan.

"I am very sorry, but this is due to the fact that, as you know, cases of the coronavirus were detected in my inner circle," he said, speaking via video link.

"Not just one or two but several dozen people," he added.

The 68-year-old Russian leader specified in late June that he had been vaccinated with Russia's homegrown Sputnik V after months of secrecy around the issue, but the Kremlin did not show images of the inoculation.

Putin in recent months has resumed his work trips and face-to-face meetings, but many of his contacts are still required to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Russia is among the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic -- with the fifth-highest number of recorded cases according to an AFP tally -- and has struggled to rein in infections despite easy access to vaccines.

Authorities have struggled with a vaccine-sceptic population, with independent polls showing that a majority of Russians do not plan to be inoculated.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Circle Tajikistan March June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand aft ..

Pakistan ready to host No.1 ranked New Zealand after 18 years

8 minutes ago
 Shanghai gold futures close lower

Shanghai gold futures close lower

46 seconds ago
 New Zealand conservation projects create benefits ..

New Zealand conservation projects create benefits into future: minister

47 seconds ago
 France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers

France suspends 3,000 unvaccinated health workers

49 seconds ago
 COVID-19 national tally of active cases plummets b ..

COVID-19 national tally of active cases plummets below 77,000

51 seconds ago
 Shanghai's foreign trade up 17.1 pct in Jan.-Aug.

Shanghai's foreign trade up 17.1 pct in Jan.-Aug.

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.