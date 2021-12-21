UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Share Of Modern Weapons In Army Exceeds 71%, 89% In Nuclear Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:21 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the share of modern advanced weaponry in the armed forces of Russia exceeded 71%, for the nuclear forces the number is 89%

"Armed forces completed all tasks clearly, without any hesitation.

Therefore, the further modernization of armed forces and fleet has continued. As a result, a share of modern weaponry in army exceeded 71% and 89% in strategic nuclear forces," Putin said during an extended meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

He added that the development of the most advanced weapons was going on at an active pace, including "Kinzhal" ("Dagger") and "Avangard" missile systems, which have already been put on combat duty.

