MOSCOW - 21st April, 2021) The share of modern weapons in Russia's nuclear triad to reach 88 percent in 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

"By 2024, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the troops will be almost 76 percent, which is a very good indicator. And [the share of modern weapons in Russia's] nuclear triad this year will exceed 88 percent," Putin said.