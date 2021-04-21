UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Share Of Modern Weapons In Russia's Nuclear Triad To Reach 88% In 2021

Umer Jamshaid 50 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Putin Says Share of Modern Weapons in Russia's Nuclear Triad to Reach 88% in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The share of modern weapons in Russia's nuclear triad to reach 88 percent in 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during the address to the Federal Assembly.

 "By 2024, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the troops will be almost 76 percent, which is a very good indicator. And [the share of modern weapons in Russia's] nuclear triad this year will exceed 88 percent," Putin said.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Nuclear Vladimir Putin Share

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

7 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS holds â€œVirtual International Conference on ..

16 minutes ago

Team â€˜Uncle Saeedâ€™ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

22 minutes ago

Vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-I ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.