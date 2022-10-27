Putin Says Sided With Moldova During Its Disagreements With Gazprom

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had sided with Chisinau during its disagreements with Gazprom, and the gas contract was signed on the terms of Moldovan authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he had sided with Chisinau during its disagreements with Gazprom, and the gas contract was signed on the terms of Moldovan authorities.

"The Moldovan side did not agree with the position of Gazprom and insisted on price preferences.

Gazprom was against it. Then (Gazprom CEO Alexey) Miller came to me, stated his position and declared that he considered his point of view to be correct. I asked him to meet the needs of the Moldovan side, referring to the economic opportunities and financial possibilities of the Moldovan state," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club.