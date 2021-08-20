Putin Says Situation in Belarus Can Be Resolved by Belarusians Exclusively

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had touched upon the topic of Belarus during the talks, adding that, in his opinion, the situation in this country can be resolved only by the Belarusians themselves

The talks between Putin and Merkel took place on Friday in Moscow.

"Of course, we also talked about the state of affairs around Belarus. Mrs.

Chancellor touched upon this topic. We believe that contradictions within the Belarusian society can be resolved only within the framework of the constitutional and legal field and exclusively by the Belarusians themselves, without external interference," Putin said at a press conference following the talks.

Merkel said that during her talks with Putin she condemned the actions of the Belarusian authorities in the situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.