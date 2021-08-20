UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Situation In Belarus Can Be Resolved By Belarusians Exclusively

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 09:53 PM

Putin Says Situation in Belarus Can Be Resolved by Belarusians Exclusively

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had touched upon the topic of Belarus during the talks, adding that, in his opinion, the situation in this country can be resolved only by the Belarusians themselves

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had touched upon the topic of Belarus during the talks, adding that, in his opinion, the situation in this country can be resolved only by the Belarusians themselves.

The talks between Putin and Merkel took place on Friday in Moscow.

"Of course, we also talked about the state of affairs around Belarus. Mrs.

Chancellor touched upon this topic. We believe that contradictions within the Belarusian society can be resolved only within the framework of the constitutional and legal field and exclusively by the Belarusians themselves, without external interference," Putin said at a press conference following the talks.

Merkel said that during her talks with Putin she condemned the actions of the Belarusian authorities in the situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Belarus Angela Merkel Border Refugee

Recent Stories

HDA Workers flays MD WASA for not fulfilling prom ..

HDA Workers flays MD WASA for not fulfilling promise of releasing unpaid salari ..

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims two more lives in LUH

Coronavirus claims two more lives in LUH

3 minutes ago
 S. Korean Defense Chief Calls Computer-Simulated D ..

S. Korean Defense Chief Calls Computer-Simulated Drills 'Optimal' War Preparatio ..

3 minutes ago
 VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortag ..

VW reins in production due to ongoing chip shortage

55 minutes ago
 Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Ad ..

Food street to be set up at Boat Basin Clifton: Administrator Karachi

55 minutes ago
 Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurg ..

Merkel Calls on Global Community to Prevent Resurgence of Terrorism in Afghanist ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.