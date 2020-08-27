Putin Says Situation in Belarus Stabilizing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Thursday that the overall situation in neighboring Belarus was stabilizing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Thursday that the overall situation in neighboring Belarus was stabilizing.

"Overall, the situation is now leveling off and I hope that all the problems � of course there are [problems], otherwise people would not have taken to the streets � would be solved in a constitutional and peaceful manner," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The president added that the selective approach to the assessment of the current developments in Belarus abroad makes one think about attempts to meddle in the country's domestic affairs.