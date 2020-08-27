UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Situation In Belarus Stabilizing

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

Putin Says Situation in Belarus Stabilizing

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Thursday that the overall situation in neighboring Belarus was stabilizing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised interview on Thursday that the overall situation in neighboring Belarus was stabilizing.

"Overall, the situation is now leveling off and I hope that all the problems � of course there are [problems], otherwise people would not have taken to the streets � would be solved in a constitutional and peaceful manner," Putin said in an interview with the Russia-1 broadcaster.

The president added that the selective approach to the assessment of the current developments in Belarus abroad makes one think about attempts to meddle in the country's domestic affairs.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus All

Recent Stories

NCOC suggests top to bottom approach to open educa ..

32 minutes ago

Horror crash left cyclist Jakobsen with one tooth, ..

3 minutes ago

Herd COVID Immunity in 8 Russian Regions Exceeds 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Europe May Face Spike in Hospitalizations, Mortali ..

4 minutes ago

159 schools, 85,000 students affected by Beirut's ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese envoy calls for more support for Iraq

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.