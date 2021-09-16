UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Situation In CSTO Area Of Responsibility Is Unstable, Carries New Risks

Thu 16th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Putin Says Situation in CSTO Area of Responsibility Is Unstable, Carries New Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The situation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) area of responsibility is unstable and carries risks for regional countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday, calling for closer coordination.

"As it was already noted, the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility and on the external borders of the member states is unstable and carries new truly acute challenges and risks for the security of our countries," Putin said at the summit of CSTO leaders.

CSTO leaders exchanged opinions about dangers associated with events in Afghanistan immediately after the "hasty" withdrawal of US troops and the change of power, the Russian president recalled.

"Everyone supported the conclusion that in the current conditions, the closest possible coordination between CSTO member states is needed more than ever," Putin concluded.

