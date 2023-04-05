MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The situation in Russia's new regions remains difficult, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I repeat that the situation in these regions (the new regions of Russia) remains tense," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council with the heads of the new regions.

The president underscored that Kiev spares no one, and regularly carries out terrorist attacks against civilians in Russia's new regions.