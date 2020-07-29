UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Situation With COVID-19 In Russia Stabilizing But May Change Anytime

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:14 PM

Although the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Russia is calming down, it can still change in any direction, which means that there are no reasons to be overly optimistic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Although the situation with the coronavirus pandemic in Russia is calming down, it can still change in any direction, which means that there are no reasons to be overly optimistic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Of course, it was not without failures, problems you cannot see the opposite anywhere else but, as I have already said, in general, we were able to cope with an unprecedented challenge, to repel the onslaught of this epidemic," Putin said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

Putin noted that in June and July, the number of coronavirus infections in Russia was gradually decreasing, as, according to operational data, the number of newly detected cases was now almost twice lower than during the peak period in May.

"At the same time, I just want you to know: the situation remains difficult, and it can swing in any direction. That is why we are here, by the way. Therefore, there are no reasons for complacency and no reasons to relax and forget about the recommendations of doctors," the president added.

According to Putin, the Russian healthcare system worked in an organized manner during the pandemic, and managed to significantly increase capabilities to save lives and health of hundreds of thousands of people.

