UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Skripal Affair Not Worth 'Serious Interstate Relations'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Putin Says Skripal Affair Not Worth 'Serious Interstate Relations'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that the case with the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal was not worth serious relations between states.

Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have been de facto frozen after a March 2018 attack on Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. London blames Moscow for the attack but Moscow has repeatedly refuted the accusations as baseless.     

"Listen, all this fuss about spies and counterspies, it is not worth serious interstate relations. This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five Pounds, for that matter. And the issues concerning interstate relations, they are measured in billions and the fate of millions of people.

How can we compare one with the other?" Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

"As a matter of fact, treason is the gravest crime possible and traitors must be punished. I am not saying that the Salisbury incident is the way to do it. Not at all. But traitors must be punished. This gentleman, Skripal, had already been punished. He was arrested, sentenced and then served time in prison. He received his punishment. For that matter, he was off the radar. Why would anybody be interested in him?" the president added, stressing the need to leave the Skripal story alone and let security agencies deal with it.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia London Vladimir Putin Salisbury United Kingdom March 2018 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

32 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

32 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Purchasing Managersâ€™ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

48 minutes ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

43 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.