Putin Says Skripal Affair Not Worth 'Serious Interstate Relations'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that the case with the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal was not worth serious relations between states.

Relations between Russia and the United Kingdom have been de facto frozen after a March 2018 attack on Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury. London blames Moscow for the attack but Moscow has repeatedly refuted the accusations as baseless.

"Listen, all this fuss about spies and counterspies, it is not worth serious interstate relations. This spy story, as we say, it is not worth five kopecks. Or even five Pounds, for that matter. And the issues concerning interstate relations, they are measured in billions and the fate of millions of people.

How can we compare one with the other?" Putin said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper.

"As a matter of fact, treason is the gravest crime possible and traitors must be punished. I am not saying that the Salisbury incident is the way to do it. Not at all. But traitors must be punished. This gentleman, Skripal, had already been punished. He was arrested, sentenced and then served time in prison. He received his punishment. For that matter, he was off the radar. Why would anybody be interested in him?" the president added, stressing the need to leave the Skripal story alone and let security agencies deal with it.