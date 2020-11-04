Putin Says Spirits of Patriotism, Solidarity Unite Russian Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that patriotism and solidarity had united the nation, which historically proved its choice to live in peace and harmony

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that patriotism and solidarity had united the nation, which historically proved its choice to live in peace and harmony.

"Patriotism and solidarity, shared moral ideals still unite our society, our huge multinational and multi-confessional country. ... Together, Russians experienced hardships and joys, achieved tremendous victories and faced the hardest trials, historically proved their choice to live in peace and harmony with each other," Putin said at an online meeting with leaders of Russia's religious confessions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Putin commemorated the Day of National Unity by laying a bouquet at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky in Moscow's Red Square.

Unity Day was commenced in 2005 to commemorate a turning point in Russian history when Prince Dmitry Pozharsky and Kuzma Minin united an army and expelled the Polish-Lithuanian conquerors. November 4, denoted as October 22 in the old Gregorian Calendar, was when Russian forces won a key victory at the gates of Moscow's Kremlin in 1612.