Putin Says Stabilizing COVID-19 Situation In Russia Allows Gradual Lifting Of Restrictions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:09 PM

The situation with the coronavirus is stabilizing is Russia, paving way for gradual lifting of the previously imposed restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The situation with the coronavirus is stabilizing is Russia, paving way for gradual lifting of the previously imposed restrictions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The epidemiological situation in the country is gradually stabilizing in general.

I listened to relevant reports just this morning: the number of those who have recovered is already higher than the number of those who have contracted the disease. The number of infected people is decreasing. It [the daily increase] has fallen below 20,000 ... It allows gradually lifting the restrictions and resuming a normal regime of studies," Putin said at a meeting with Russian students.

