Putin Says Staffers of Kazan School Should Get State Decorations for Heroism During Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the cabinet on Thursday to consider an initiative to issue government awards for teachers and other staffers of the school in Kazan where a deadly shooting attack took place earlier this week.

"I ask you to introduce a proposal on government awards for teachers and other staffers of the gymnasium," Putin told the cabinet.

The Russian president praised the heroism of all the school staffers.

"All the students and staffers of the gymnasium where this trouble happened certainly experienced a deep shock and, of course, this was especially hard for the children, they need special rehabilitation.

I would like to stress that both the teachers and all the staffers of the gymnasium acted courageously, heroically and in the highest degree professionally in this critical situation. They rescued children as if they were their own family, they covered the children with their own bodies, like a very young woman, English teacher Elvira Ignatieva did, who sacrificed her life for her students," Putin said.