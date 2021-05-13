UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Staffers Of Kazan School Should Get State Decorations For Heroism During Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin Says Staffers of Kazan School Should Get State Decorations for Heroism During Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the cabinet on Thursday to consider an initiative to issue government awards for teachers and other staffers of the school in Kazan where a deadly shooting attack took place earlier this week.

"I ask you to introduce a proposal on government awards for teachers and other staffers of the gymnasium," Putin told the cabinet.

The Russian president praised the heroism of all the school staffers.

"All the students and staffers of the gymnasium where this trouble happened certainly experienced a deep shock and, of course, this was especially hard for the children, they need special rehabilitation.

I would like to stress that both the teachers and all the staffers of the gymnasium acted courageously, heroically and in the highest degree professionally in this critical situation. They rescued children as if they were their own family, they covered the children with their own bodies, like a very young woman, English teacher Elvira Ignatieva did, who sacrificed her life for her students," Putin said.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Young Vladimir Putin Kazan Women Family All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

58 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.