Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor in 2000, Yet Up to Voters to Choose

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that he has been thinking about his successor since 2000 but it will be up to Russian voters to choose a new leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that he has been thinking about his successor since 2000 but it will be up to Russian voters to choose a new leader.

"I can tell you without exaggeration that I have always been thinking about this, since 2000. The situation changes and certain demands on people change, too. In the end, and I will say this without theatrics or exaggeration, in the end the decision must be made by the people of Russia," Putin said, when asked what would be the process by which his successor would be chosen.