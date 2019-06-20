UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Still Ashamed Of Losing Note From Kneeling Elderly Woman Asking For Favor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:43 PM

Putin Says Still Ashamed of Losing Note From Kneeling Elderly Woman Asking for Favor

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he still was ashamed of losing a note from an elderly woman, who dropped to her knees in front of him

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he still was ashamed of losing a note from an elderly woman, who dropped to her knees in front of him.

"It was in the early 2000s. I traveled a lot, the country was in a very difficult situation ... It was the end of the working day, the night was approaching, it was dark ... I was going to the car through slush, when an elderly woman appeared. She mumbled something and then suddenly fell to her knees, giving me a note. I said I will certainly read it, took it, gave it to my assistants, and it was lost. I will never forget this. I am still ashamed of it," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, when asked whether he was ashamed of something.

The president stressed he tried to work on and address every issue he was informed about, adding that not all of them were solvable.

"I am pretty sure, even certain, now what was in there [the note], after I read dozens of notes like this. Surely, it was about helping her son who is in prison, or something similar. But that is not the point, the point is that it was lost," Putin underlined.

"Direct Line" is an annual event, broadcast by major Russian tv channels and radio stations, during which Putin is answering questions from Russian citizens.

Related Topics

Russia Car Vladimir Putin Women Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Pyongyang Ready to Show Patience in Korean Peninsu ..

2 minutes ago

Washington Launched Full-Scale Information War Aga ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt to ensure infallible flood-fighting ar ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 176 bln allocated for Balochistan under PSDP 20 ..

3 minutes ago

President urges media, society to play role in nat ..

7 minutes ago

SECP registered 1,323 new companies

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.