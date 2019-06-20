Putin Says Still Ashamed of Losing Note From Kneeling Elderly Woman Asking for Favor

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he still was ashamed of losing a note from an elderly woman, who dropped to her knees in front of him

"It was in the early 2000s. I traveled a lot, the country was in a very difficult situation ... It was the end of the working day, the night was approaching, it was dark ... I was going to the car through slush, when an elderly woman appeared. She mumbled something and then suddenly fell to her knees, giving me a note. I said I will certainly read it, took it, gave it to my assistants, and it was lost. I will never forget this. I am still ashamed of it," Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session, when asked whether he was ashamed of something.

The president stressed he tried to work on and address every issue he was informed about, adding that not all of them were solvable.

"I am pretty sure, even certain, now what was in there [the note], after I read dozens of notes like this. Surely, it was about helping her son who is in prison, or something similar. But that is not the point, the point is that it was lost," Putin underlined.

"Direct Line" is an annual event, broadcast by major Russian tv channels and radio stations, during which Putin is answering questions from Russian citizens.