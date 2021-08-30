Putin Says Still Has High Level of COVID-19 Antibodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he still has a decently high level of COVID-19 antibodies after getting vaccinated against the disease.

Earlier in the day, the president met with Tver Region governor Igor Rudenya, who briefed Putin on the region's vaccination drive and boasted that regional officials had already received booster shots.

"All my indicators are fine," Putin said.

The president had his first shot on March 23, saying afterward that he had a high antibody level.