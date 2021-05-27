Putin Says Support for Defense Industry Enterprises Helped Their Stable Work Amid Pandemic

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian defense industry enterprises faced difficult problems during the pandemic, but the measures taken made it possible to maintain their rhythmic and stable work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We understand that the coronavirus epidemic has had a serious impact on the economy, we have just spoken about this with colleagues from the government again. Defense industry enterprises also faced difficult problems," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the defense ministry and defense industry enterprises.

Putin added that the authorities supported them, as well as the civilian part of the industry.

"Timely measures taken made it possible to maintain the rhythm and stability of all production processes, the required pace of research and development work, serial production, modernization and repair of weapons and equipment," the president said.

Putin also proposed to discuss the production of priority weapons, including those with artificial intelligence, laser and hypersonic systems.

"We will discuss today how the creation of priority weapons is going on, which are based on knowledge intensive technology with elements of artificial intelligence. We will also talk about laser and hypersonic systems, as well as, of course, about robotic technology," he said.