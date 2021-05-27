UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says Support For Defense Industry Enterprises Helped Their Stable Work Amid Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Putin Says Support for Defense Industry Enterprises Helped Their Stable Work Amid Pandemic

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian defense industry enterprises faced difficult problems during the pandemic, but the measures taken made it possible to maintain their rhythmic and stable work, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We understand that the coronavirus epidemic has had a serious impact on the economy, we have just spoken about this with colleagues from the government again. Defense industry enterprises also faced difficult problems," Putin said at a meeting with the leadership of the defense ministry and defense industry enterprises.

Putin added that the authorities supported them, as well as the civilian part of the industry.

"Timely measures taken made it possible to maintain the rhythm and stability of all production processes, the required pace of research and development work, serial production, modernization and repair of weapons and equipment," the president said.

Putin also proposed to discuss the production of priority weapons, including those with artificial intelligence, laser and hypersonic systems.

"We will discuss today how the creation of priority weapons is going on, which are based on knowledge intensive technology with elements of artificial intelligence. We will also talk about laser and hypersonic systems, as well as, of course, about robotic technology," he said.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Vladimir Putin All From Government Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches new educ ..

54 seconds ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy launches new talk ..

1 hour ago

Speaker of Arab Parliament commends UAE’s suppor ..

1 hour ago

Spain Guest of Honour of Sharjah International Boo ..

2 hours ago

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

2 hours ago

Turkey Considers Syria Presidential Elections Ille ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.