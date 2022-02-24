Putin Says Sure All Russian Soldiers to Do Their Duty Effectively

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was certain that Russian soldiers and officers would do their duty and the executive power in Russia would work fast and effectively.

"My dear fellow citizens, I am certain that the soldiers and officers of the Russian Armed Forces who are loyal to their country will do their duty working together effectively.

I have no doubt that all levels of power will work together and be effective," Putin said in his address to Russians.