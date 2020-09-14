Putin says 'sure' Lukashenko will resolve Belarus crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin backed embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at talks on Monday, saying he was sure the Belarusian strongman would see through proposed reforms.

"I'm sure that considering your experience... work in this direction will be organised at the highest level and allow the development of the country's political system to reach new heights," Putin said as they met at his residence in the Black Sea city of Sochi.