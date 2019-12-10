Putin Says Surprised Ukraine Does Not Have Amnesty Law Yet
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 08:43 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he was surprised that the law on amnesty did not work in Ukraine after the Donbas events
"One of the areas of discussion is just the possible prosecution of people who live in the unrecognized republics.
The law on amnesties has not yet been adopted. It was agreed back in 2015, the law was adopted, there are some decisions there, but nothing has been introduced, nothing's working," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.