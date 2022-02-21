Putin Says Talks on Donbas Peace Process Deadlocked

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Negotiations on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine have hit a dead end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"As for the negotiation process, (Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry) Kozak has already said that we are in a deadlock.

It's simply a deadlock - we've been negotiating for eight years - and that's the issue," Putin said during an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council.