Putin Says Talks On Donbas Peace Process Deadlocked

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Negotiations on finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine have hit a dead end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"As for the negotiation process, (Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry) Kozak has already said that we are in a deadlock.

It's simply a deadlock - we've been negotiating for eight years - and that's the issue," Putin said during an extraordinary meeting of the Russian Security Council.

