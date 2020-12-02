UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Talks Ongoing On Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Deliveries To CSTO Nations

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:54 PM

Negotiations are ongoing on supplying Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and launching production there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Negotiations are ongoing on supplying Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and launching production there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Currently, the supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to the CSTO nations and the possible joint production in your countries are being negotiated," Putin said at an online meeting of the CSTO security council.

This also applies to Russia's other two coronavirus vaccines, including EpiVacCorona, which was registered this fall, the Russian leader specified.

