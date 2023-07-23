Putin Says Talks With Lukashenko Will Last 2 Days, Meeting Planned for Monday

STRELNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, will last two days and they plan to meet on Monday as well, Putin said on Sunday.

"I've changed some plans, so we can spend a day and a half or two days," Putin said at the beginning of the meeting in the Konstantinovsky Palace near the city of St.

Petersburg.

On Friday, Kremlin said that the presidents would meet on July 23 to discuss the development of strategic partnership and integration cooperation.