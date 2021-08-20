Putin Says Talks With Merkel Constructive, Prospects for Relations Were Discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Following a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the talks had been held in a constructive businesslike atmosphere.

"Our today's talks with Mrs. Federal Chancellor, as usual, took place in a constructive, businesslike atmosphere. We discussed in detail, including with the participation of delegations, the state and prospects for the development of Russian-German relations, exchanged views on a wide range of issues," Putin said on press conferences following the talks.

Merkel said she was glad of the dialogue between the Russia and Germany, confirming that this dialogue is constructive.

Putin said that one of the priority topics at the talks with Merkel was Afghanistan.

"Due to the rapid development of events in Afghanistan, we have given this topic priority," Putin said

He added that Russia would always be glad to welcome Merkel when she leaves her post.

"As you know, the special character of this visit of Mrs. Merkel is given by the fact that after the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Federal Republic in September she is going to leave the post of Federal Chancellor. I want to say right away: we will always be glad to see Mrs. Merkel in Russia as a welcome guest," Putin said.