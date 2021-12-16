UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Talks With Mongolian President Constructive, Political Declaration Adopted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:33 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, said that the negotiations had been held in a businesslike and constructive manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin, following a meeting with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, said that the negotiations had been held in a businesslike and constructive manner.

"Today's talks were held in a businesslike and constructive manner," Putin said.

During the negotiations, the parties adopted a joint political declaration, he added.

"Mr. President and I have adopted a joint political declaration. It is a development of the agreement on friendly relations and comprehensive strategic partnership signed in 2019," Putin said.

