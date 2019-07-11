UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Talks With Morales Constructive

Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:25 PM

Putin Says Talks With Morales Constructive

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales had been constructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales had been constructive.

"Our talks were conducted in a constructive and substantive manner... The joint statement we have just signed... reaffirms the genuinely strategic nature of the Russian-Bolivian cooperation and expresses a firm intention for its further comprehensive development," Putin said after the talks.

