Putin Says Talks With Morales Constructive
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:25 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday the talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales had been constructive
"Our talks were conducted in a constructive and substantive manner... The joint statement we have just signed... reaffirms the genuinely strategic nature of the Russian-Bolivian cooperation and expresses a firm intention for its further comprehensive development," Putin said after the talks.