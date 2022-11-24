UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Tensions Escalation In Northern Iraq Requires Diplomatic Solution - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Putin Says Tensions Escalation in Northern Iraq Requires Diplomatic Solution - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani that emerging issues need to be resolved through diplomatic means, following the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq, the Kremlin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani that emerging issues need to be resolved through diplomatic means, following the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"During the exchange of views in connection with the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq, the Russian president spoke in favor of resolving emerging issues through political and diplomatic means. The parties agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the statement said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Syria Exchange Russia Turkey Iraq Vladimir Putin Ankara November

Recent Stories

Expats delegation meets CM

Expats delegation meets CM

23 seconds ago
 Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Western Attemp ..

Putin, Iraqi Prime Minister Discuss Western Attempts to Impose Price Cap on Russ ..

26 seconds ago
 Over Half of Italians Have to Save on Food, Heatin ..

Over Half of Italians Have to Save on Food, Heating Due to Galloping Prices - Re ..

28 seconds ago
 Commissioner for ensuring measures to achieve targ ..

Commissioner for ensuring measures to achieve target of upcoming anti polio driv ..

30 seconds ago
 World Antibiotic Day observed

World Antibiotic Day observed

5 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes bill to amend Legal Pract ..

National Assembly passes bill to amend Legal Practitioners Bar Council Act

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.