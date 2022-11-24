Putin Says Tensions Escalation in Northern Iraq Requires Diplomatic Solution - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani that emerging issues need to be resolved through diplomatic means, following the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq, the Kremlin said on Thursday

On November 20, Ankara conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq. The strikes followed recent deadly terrorist attacks on Turkish territory.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. The Turkish president called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"During the exchange of views in connection with the escalation of tensions in northern Iraq, the Russian president spoke in favor of resolving emerging issues through political and diplomatic means. The parties agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the statement said.