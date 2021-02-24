UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Terrorism Remains Biggest Threat, 72 Attacks Prevented In Russia In 2020

Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021)   Russian security services prevented 72 terrorist attacks in 2020, which is more than a year earlier, but terrorism remains a big threat, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Terrorism is the biggest, the most dangerous threat, which requires constant alertness, exact preventative operations," Putin said at a meeting with senior FSB officials.

"At the same time, I would like to note that 72 terrorist crimes were prevented in 2020, which is 25 percent more than a year ago, when 57 [such crimes were prevented]," Putin said.

The president remarked that global threats needed cooperation to face them, adding that the FSB always shared data with its foreign colleagues.

