Putin Says Terrorism Remains Biggest Threat, 72 Attacks Prevented in Russia in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian security services prevented 72 terrorist attacks in 2020, which is more than a year earlier, but terrorism remains a big threat, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"Terrorism is the biggest, the most dangerous threat, which requires constant alertness, exact preventative operations," Putin said at a meeting with senior FSB officials.

"At the same time, I would like to note that 72 terrorist crimes were prevented in 2020, which is 25 percent more than a year ago, when 57 [such crimes were prevented]," Putin said.

The president remarked that global threats needed cooperation to face them, adding that the FSB always shared data with its foreign colleagues.