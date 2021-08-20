UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Terrorist Threat Persists In Syria But Situation Improved After Geneva Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The terrorist threat still persists in Syria although the ceasefire covers most of the country's territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, noting that the situation improved largely as a result of his negotiations with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

"We briefed German partners on our vision of the situation in Syria. The ceasefire is observed across most of the country's territory, the destroyed economy and infrastructure are being restored, but the terrorist threat persists," Putin said at a press conference following negotiations with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We attach great importance to the UN Security Council Resolution 2585, approved in July, on comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syria. This is largely the result of the agreements reached during the Russian-US summit held in Geneva in June ... We hope that European countries, including Germany, will also join the efforts to provide assistance to the Syrian people," Putin added.

