Putin Says Terrorist Threat Still Exists In Syria Despite Defeat Of 'Professional Gangs'

Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Putin Says Terrorist Threat Still Exists in Syria Despite Defeat of 'Professional Gangs'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that even after the defeat of "professional gangs" in Syria, terrorist threat from territories under their control still exists.

"At that moment [when Russia made a decision to launch its mission in Syria], we felt that the threat was growing, a terrorist threat from the Syrian territory, because criminal gangs had seized almost all the Syrian territory and were strengthening their positions in Syria," Putin told Rossiya 1, adding that "even now, despite the fact that professional gangs were defeated, the threat still emanates from the territories that remain under the terrorists' control.

"

The president stressed that his decisions regarding Syria were always based on Russia's national interests.

"While making such decisions ... I am guided not by my sympathy or antipathy, but by the interests of the Russian state," Putin said.

