Putin Says Terrorists Venturing Out From Syria Demilitarized Zone, Moving To Other Regions
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:58 PM
Terrorists are venturing out from the demilitarized zone in Syria and trying to redeploy their forces to other regions of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday
"I would like to point out that before the relevant agreements on demilitarizing a part of the Idlib zone were signed in Sochi, militants had controlled 50 percent of the territory, while now [they control] 90 percent and are permanently venturing out," Putin said before the talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
"What is more dangerous, we are witnessing redeployment of militants from this area to other regions of the world. This is very dangerous," Putin added.