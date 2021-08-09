Putin Says There Are Many Threats on Sea Route, We Need to Respond to Transnational Crime

(@FahadShabbir)

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) OGARYOVO, Russia, August 9 (Sputnik) - There are many threats along sea routes and, therefore, better global cooperation is required to counter transnational crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there are also many threats along the sea routes.

And that is why it is so important that today we are considering substantive, practical issues related to the fight against piracy of the 21st century, meaning to establish a more effective counteraction to transnational crime and prevent the use of seas and oceans for criminal purposes," Putin told a maritime security conference at the UN Security Council.