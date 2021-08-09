UrduPoint.com

Putin Says There Are Many Threats On Sea Route, We Need To Respond To Transnational Crime

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Putin Says There Are Many Threats on Sea Route, We Need to Respond to Transnational Crime

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) OGARYOVO, Russia, August 9 (Sputnik) - There are many threats along sea routes and, therefore, better global cooperation is required to counter transnational crime, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, there are also many threats along the sea routes.

And that is why it is so important that today we are considering substantive, practical issues related to the fight against piracy of the 21st century, meaning to establish a more effective counteraction to transnational crime and prevent the use of seas and oceans for criminal purposes," Putin told a maritime security conference at the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin August Criminals

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one p ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and visit the world in one place with a complimentary Expo ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

Punjab Governor calls on PM Imran Khan

14 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital ..

Ministry of Justice launches &#039;Virtual Digital pleading&#039; 24 hours a day ..

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide a ..

Abu Dhabi Airports partners with GANS to provide air navigation services

17 minutes ago
 Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Guj ..

Gas leakage caused inferno in passenger van in Gujranwala

21 minutes ago
 Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day s ..

Infinix partners with Daraz for Independence Day sale!

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.