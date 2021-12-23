Putin Says There is Impression Military Operation in Ukraine Being Prepared

There is an impression that a third military impression is being prepared in Ukraine and Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) There is an impression that a third military impression is being prepared in Ukraine and Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There is an impression that maybe a third military operation is being prepared and we are warned in advance: 'Do not interfere, do not protect these people. Intervene, you will defend - such and such new sanctions will follow," Putin said at his annual press conference.

Putin added that Russia needs to think about its security and how to live with having to constantly monitor what is happening in Ukraine and what weapon systems are being deployed there.