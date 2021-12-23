UrduPoint.com

Putin Says There Is Impression Military Operation In Ukraine Being Prepared

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 04:15 PM

Putin Says There is Impression Military Operation in Ukraine Being Prepared

There is an impression that a third military impression is being prepared in Ukraine and Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) There is an impression that a third military impression is being prepared in Ukraine and Russia is being warned in advance not to interfere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"There is an impression that maybe a third military operation is being prepared and we are warned in advance: 'Do not interfere, do not protect these people. Intervene, you will defend - such and such new sanctions will follow," Putin said at his annual press conference.

Putin added that Russia needs to think about its security and how to live with having to constantly monitor what is happening in Ukraine and what weapon systems are being deployed there.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State f ..

UAE Ambassador meets Romanian Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomat ..

13 minutes ago
 How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet ..

How does HUAWEI WiFi AX2 enable a better Internet environment for you when WFH?

26 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart di ..

UAE Ministry of Finance, Indonesian counterpart discuss bolstering economic rela ..

28 minutes ago
 Court awards death in murder case

Court awards death in murder case

5 minutes ago
 Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Again ..

Preventive Measures for Refusal to Vaccinate Against COVID-19 in Russia Not Need ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia s ..

Putin says sees 'positive' US response to Russia security proposals

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.