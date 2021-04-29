Putin Says There Is Much Speculation Around Nord Stream 2, This is Unfair Competition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) There is a lot of speculation around the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, all this is qualified as attempted unfair competition, Russian President Vladimir Putin told representatives of the French business community on Thursday.

"Significant joint projects are being implemented, which I believe are known all over the world, such as the construction of Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG-2 plants for liquefied natural gas production, as well as the laying of the Nord Stream 2. We know that, unfortunately, there are a lot of different political speculations around this project, but I want to emphasize once again that this is a purely economic project that has nothing to do with the current political situation ... There is much talk about it, which I think is primarily connected to attempted unfair competition in the European market," Putin said.